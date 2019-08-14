Business

Heathrow says next week's strikes postponed

  • 14 August 2019
Plane flying over Heathrow sign Image copyright Reuters

Heathrow says strike action scheduled for 23 and 24 August has been postponed.

A spokesperson for the airport said the decision had been made to allow union members time to consider its revised pay offer.

The Unite union had warned of "summer travel chaos", with walkouts scheduled on a number of days during the peak season.

Earlier this month, airlines cancelled flights in preparation for strikes.

