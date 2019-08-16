Cathay Pacific boss Rupert Hogg resigns
- 16 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The chief executive of Cathay Pacific has resigned.
Rupert Hogg's resignation comes after he warned staff at the airline on Monday they could be fired if they "support or participate in illegal protests" in Hong Kong,
Last week, China ordered the airline to suspend workers who support pro-democracy protests in the territory.
Cathay Pacific said in a statement that Mr Hogg had been replaced by Tang Kin Wing Augustus.