Cathay Pacific boss Rupert Hogg resigns

  • 16 August 2019
Cathay Pacific aircraft Image copyright Getty Images

The chief executive of Cathay Pacific has resigned.

Rupert Hogg's resignation comes after he warned staff at the airline on Monday they could be fired if they "support or participate in illegal protests" in Hong Kong,

Last week, China ordered the airline to suspend workers who support pro-democracy protests in the territory.

Cathay Pacific said in a statement that Mr Hogg had been replaced by Tang Kin Wing Augustus.

