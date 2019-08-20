Trump considers new tax cut to boost US economy

Image copyright Getty Images

President Donald Trump has confirmed he is considering a new, temporary payroll tax cut to help boost the US economy.

White House officials had earlier dismissed reports that the administration was discussing the move.

But speaking to reporters, the president said a "payroll tax is something that we think about, and a lot of people would like to see that".

US workers pay payroll taxes on their earnings to finance health insurance, social security, and pensions.

Mr Trump has been talking up the US economy in recent days amid growing unease about a potential recession. "We're very far from a recession," he told the reporters.

A strong economy is seen as key to his re-election prospects in 2020, but continuing trade tensions with China are stoking concerns about an imminent slowdown.