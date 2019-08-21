Ryanair wins court bid to block Irish strike

The High Court in Dublin has blocked a proposed strike by Ireland-based Ryanair pilots on Thursday and Friday.

Ryanair's lawyers in Ireland told the court that the pilots union, which represents around 180 Ryanair pilots, had not let talks reach a conclusion before announcing the strike.

A London court is still hearing an urgent attempt by the airline to block a much larger strike by British pilots.

A judgement at that hearing is expected imminently.

In a tweet, Ryanair welcomed the judgement from the Irish court.

It said all Ryanair flights from Irish airports would now take off as normal.

Justice McDonald told Dublin High Court that he would restrain the pilots' union, Forsa, "from directly or indirectly, organising, directing or endorsing" a strike by its members on Thursday and Friday.

Forsa's lawyers had told the court that Ryanair had been "curt and dismissive" of a 30-page proposal it submitted to the airline on pay and conditions.

