RBS and NatWest websites hit by problems
- 27 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
RBS and NatWest suffered major problems with their websites as the UK went back to work after the Bank Holiday weekend.
The sites stopped working at around 09:00 BST according to reports and were still out of action five hours later.
Both banks tweeted that customers could use other methods to access accounts.
But some people were complaining on Twitter that they were still unable to complete transactions, with one tweeting NatWest to say: "It's like the money is disappearing."