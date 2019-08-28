Business

Thomas Cook to sell majority stake to China's Fosun

  • 28 August 2019
Thomas Cook plane Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Thomas Cook is already trying to sell its fleet of planes

Troubled travel firm Thomas Cook says it has agreed a rescue deal with investor Fosun Tourism, its banks and a majority of its bondholders.

The UK tour operator said in July it was working to secure new investment from Fosun, a major shareholder.

The new deal would see the Chinese group take control of the business at the expense of other shareholders.

Fosun will put in £450m in return for at least 75% of the tour business and 25% of the group's airline.

Profit warnings

Thomas Cook's lending banks and bondholders will contribute a further £450m for 75% of the airline and up to 25% of the tour operator business,

Fosun is already Thomas Cook's largest shareholder. It also owns the Club Med holiday business and Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club.

This summer, Thomas Cook reported a £1.5bn half-year loss.

The firm - which was founded in Market Harborough in 1841 to run temperance day trips - has annual sales of £9bn, 19 million customers a year and 22,000 staff operating in 16 countries.

The travel firm has issued three profit warnings in a year and is struggling to reduce its debts.

Thomas Cook has also been trying for a long time to sell its airline business.

Temperance trips

The firm has had a chequered history, including being nationalised in 1948 - when it became part of the state-owned British Railways - and owning the raucous Club 18-30 youth brand, which it recently closed after failing to find a buyer.

However, just as the travel world has progressed from temperance day trips, so the modern business and leisure market is also changing, and at a far faster pace than in previous decades.

The firm is being buffeted by a number of factors: financial, social and even meteorological, with last summer's heatwave affecting bookings.

As well as weather issues, and stiff competition from online travel agents and low-cost airlines, there are other disruptive factors, including political unrest around the world.

In addition, many holidaymakers are now putting together their own holidays and not using travel agents.

