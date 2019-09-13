Image copyright Getty Images

Ovo is set to become the UK's second largest energy supplier after it agreed to buy SSE's retail business for £500m.

Ovo is already the UK's largest independent energy supplier, with 1.5 million customers and about 2,000 employees.

But it will now take on SSE's 3.5 million customers and 8,000 staff, making it second only to British Gas.

SSE said it would "do all it can to ensure a smooth transition for customers and employees".

The deal is expected to be completed in late 2019 or early 2020.

SSE said there would be no immediate impact on customers after completion, and that the SSE brand would be operated by Ovo under licence for a period, "allowing time for a phased and carefully managed migration and continued high standards of customer service".

SSE - one of the so-called Big Six energy suppliers - had announced in May that it planned to offload its energy services division after more than 500,000 households switched to a new supplier in the year to April. The company said it would sell or float its energy services arm by the second half of 2020.

In November last year, a proposed merger of SSE's household supply arm with rival Npower was called off, with SSE blaming "very challenging market conditions".

Stephen Murray, energy expert at MoneySuperMarket, said Ovo's deal to buy SSE's business "will enhance the ever-growing competition for customers".

"The likes of Ovo, Shell, Bulb and Octopus mean there's a base of emerging suppliers who are continuing to challenge the Big Six in the domestic energy market."