Historic High Street funding winners named
Here are the 69 English towns, cities and districts that will benefit from the government's £95m regeneration fund:
North West:
Bacup, Rossendale
Barrow in Furness
Blackpool
Burnley
Chester
Fleetwood
Kirkham
Lancaster
Maryport, Cumbria
Ormskirk
Prescot
Stalybridge
Tyldesley, Greater Manchester
Wigan Town Centre
North East & Yorkshire:
Barnsley
Hexham
Huddersfield
Hull
Leeds
Middlesbrough
North Shields
Northallerton
Scarborough CA, Castle ward
Selby Town Centre
Skipton
Sowerby Bridge
Wakefield
Midlands:
Brierley Hill
Buxton
Coventry
Grantham
Hinckley
Kettering Town Centre
Leicester City Centre
Leominster
Lincoln
Newark-on-Trent Town Centre
Oswestry
Stoke on Trent
Wednesbury Town Centre
East of England:
Bedford
Dunstable
Great Yarmouth
King's Lynn
Lowestoft
North Walsham
Swaffham
South West
Chard
Cullompton
Gloucester
Keynsham
Midsomer Norton
Plymouth
Poole
Redruth
Tewkesbury
Weston-Super-Mare
London and the South East:
Chatham Intra
Croydon
Gosport
Harlesden
Hastings
Newport
Ramsgate
Reading
Ryde
Tottenham
Tower Hamlets
Woolwich