Historic High Street funding winners named

Here are the 69 English towns, cities and districts that will benefit from the government's £95m regeneration fund:

North West:

Bacup, Rossendale

Barrow in Furness

Blackpool

Burnley

Chester

Fleetwood

Kirkham

Lancaster

Maryport, Cumbria

Ormskirk

Prescot

Stalybridge

Tyldesley, Greater Manchester

Wigan Town Centre

North East & Yorkshire:

Barnsley

Hexham

Huddersfield

Hull

Leeds

Middlesbrough

North Shields

Northallerton

Scarborough CA, Castle ward

Selby Town Centre

Skipton

Sowerby Bridge

Wakefield

Midlands:

Brierley Hill

Buxton

Coventry

Grantham

Hinckley

Kettering Town Centre

Leicester City Centre

Leominster

Lincoln

Newark-on-Trent Town Centre

Oswestry

Stoke on Trent

Wednesbury Town Centre

East of England:

Bedford

Dunstable

Great Yarmouth

King's Lynn

Lowestoft

North Walsham

Swaffham

South West

Chard

Cullompton

Gloucester

Keynsham

Midsomer Norton

Plymouth

Poole

Redruth

Tewkesbury

Weston-Super-Mare

London and the South East:

Chatham Intra

Croydon

Gosport

Harlesden

Hastings

Newport

Ramsgate

Reading

Ryde

Tottenham

Tower Hamlets

Woolwich