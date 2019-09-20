Image copyright Getty Images

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan are to host This Morning for the first time in 18 years, ITV has announced.

The married couple, who fronted the daytime show for over a decade, will return next month to fill in for regular hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Richard and Judy said: "This Morning holds a very special place in our hearts."

"We couldn't be more delighted to take the helm once again," they added.

Richard and Judy originally presented This Morning from Liverpool's Albert Dock

The pair launched This Morning 31 years ago and hosted it for 13 years - winning several National Television Awards - before moving to Channel 4 in 2001.

Finnigan, 71, left TV in 2011 to write novels and vowed never to return, saying: "I wouldn't remotely want to do television again."

However, after returning to the This Morning sofa as guests last month, to promote their book club, a "huge fanfare from viewers" led to ITV bosses inviting them to return.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said they've "been wanting to see Richard and Judy guest present the show for a while now."

He added: "The time finally felt right and we can't wait to have these broadcasting legends back on the sofa."

During their time hosting the show, the famous duo conducted interviews with then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, George Michael and a young Phillip Schofield.

Since then, Finnigan has written a Sunday Times best-selling novel, entitled Eloise, which was followed by a second - I Do Not Sleep, published in 2015.

Meanwhile, Madeley, 63, has been filling in on occasion for Piers Morgan as a presenter on ITV's Good Morning Britain and has hosted shows on BBC Radio 2. He has also written three novels and an autobiographical book about his family's history.

They return to their old TV sofa on Friday 25 October.

