RBS names Alison Rose as its new chief executive

RBS has named Alison Rose as its new chief executive, making her the first woman to lead one of the UK's big four banks.

Ms Rose, who joined the bank 27 years ago as a graduate trainee, will replace the incumbent Ross McEwan in November.

She will be paid more than her predecessor, with her annual salary set at £1.1m compared with Mr McEwan's £1m.

Ms Rose is currently the chief executive of the commercial and private banking division.

Other lenders have been led by women. Ana Botin was formerly in charge of Santander UK, while Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia was chief executive of Virgin Money before it was sold to CYBG last year.

However, Ms Rose is the only woman so far to lead one of the UK's four biggest banks, which are RBS, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and HSBC.

RBS chairman Howard Davies said: "Following a rigorous internal and external process, I am confident that we have appointed the best person for the job."

RBS remains majority-owned by the UK government, with a stake of 62%, after it was bailed out during the financial crisis.

Ms Rose said she was "looking forward to getting started" in her new job, adding: "Maintaining the safety and soundness of this bank will continue to underpin everything we do."