Car financing crackdown 'to save drivers £165m'

The UK's financial regulator has announced a crackdown on the car financing industry which it claims will save drivers £165m.

The Financial Conduct Authority wants to ban the way that some car dealers and brokers make commission on sales.

It said that some dealers make commission on the loan's interest rate, which they set.

The FCA said this "creates an incentive for brokers to act against customers' interests".

"We have seen evidence that customers are losing out due to the way in which some lenders are rewarding those who sell motor finance," said Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA.

"By banning this type of commission, we believe we will see increased competition in the market which will ultimately save customers money."

The financial watchdog also said it was proposing to make changes to the way in which customers are told about the commission they are paying "to ensure that they receive more relevant information".

It said: "These changes would apply to many types of credit brokers and not just those selling motor finance."

The FCA will now consult on the proposed new rules until 15 January next year and plans to publish final rules later in 2020.