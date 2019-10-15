UK jobs market 'shows signs of slowing'

Image copyright Getty Images

The jobs market in the UK is showing signs of slowing, but pay growth is still outstripping inflation, official figures show.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 3.9% in the June to August period from 3.8%, which had been its lowest since January 1975.

Earnings excluding bonuses grew at an annual pace of 3.8%, the same as the previous reading.

Including bonuses, the annual increase was 3.8%, down from 4% previously.

