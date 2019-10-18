Business

Bonmarché appoints administrators

bonmarche store Image copyright Geography Photos

Women's fashion chain Bonmarché has appointed administrators, putting the future of the business in doubt.

The chain's 318 shops will remain open while a buyer is sought for the chain, administrator FRP Advisory said.

FRP said the decision came after a "sustained period of challenging trading conditions and cashflow pressure."

The Yorkshire-based chain, which specialises in clothing for the over-50s, employs 2,887 people.

