RBS slumps to loss after £900m hit from PPI

Royal Bank of Scotland has swung to a loss in the third quarter after taking a hit from the cost of payment protection insurance.

The Edinburgh-based bank, in which the government owns a 62% stake, added its investment bank had a "particularly challenging" three months.

It reported a pre-tax loss of £8m for the July-to-September period after it took a £900m charge for PPI.

These are the last results before chief executive Ross McEwan departs.

The New Zealander is being replaced by Alison Rose next month, when she becomes the first woman to lead one of the UK's big four banks. She joined the bank 27 years ago as a graduate trainee.

The bank had reported a £961m profit in the same three months a year ago.

But Katie Murray, the finance director, said the results "demonstrate our solid underlying performance in a tough operating environment".

"The core retail and commercial bank continues to perform well and we are making good progress against our targets for the year," she said.

But its investment banking arm, known as NatWest Markets, reported a £193m loss for the quarter as it felt the impact of a "deterioration in economic sentiment for the global economy and a fall in bond yields".