Mobile giants unveil plan to end rural 'not-spots'
By Katie Silver Business reporter
- 25 October 2019
The UK's four main mobile phone companies and the government have set out a £1bn plan to banish so-called "not-spots", areas of poor network coverage in rural areas.
The deal - which includes EE, O2, Three and Vodafone - aims to get 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025.
The government is looking to match the contribution from business, but says it is not yet a "done deal".
The deal is expected to be finalised early next year.