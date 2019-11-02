Fracking halted after government pulls support

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fracking at Cuadrilla Resources site in Lancashire in August caused a 2.9 magnitude earth tremor

The government has called a halt to shale gas extraction - or fracking - in England amid fears about earthquakes.

It comes after a report by the Oil and Gas Authority said it was not possible to predict the probability or size of tremors caused by the practice.

Fracking has been suspended since a tremor in Lancashire in August.

The business secretary said shale gas had "huge potential" but the government was "no longer convinced" it could be extracted safely.

Andrea Leadsom said: "After reviewing the OGA's report into recent seismic activity at Preston New Road, it is clear that we cannot rule out future unacceptable impacts on the local community.

For this reason, she said, she had concluded the government should put a moratorium on fracking "with immediate effect".

The government says it will "take a presumption against issuing any further Hydraulic Fracturing Consents" and this will continue unless compelling new evidence is provided.

However, it has stopped short of an outright ban.

Fracking has been suspended since August after activity by Cuadrilla Resources - the only company licensed to carry out the process - at its Preston New Road site in Lancashire caused a magnitude 2.9 earthquake.

Fracking - which involves drilling down into the earth to release gas from shale rock - must be halted for 18 hours if it causes a tremor measuring 0.5 or above.

It is the second time the government has placed a moratorium on fracking.

The first suspension, which lasted a year, was in November 2011 during the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government.

Ms Leadsom said: "Shale gas offers huge potential in the UK, there's no doubt about that"

"There's also no doubt that in our determination to decarbonise, the continued use of gas will be very important for the next several decades so there's no doubt that extracting more natural gas in the UK would be very attractive.

"But we've always been clear we can only do that if it can be done safely and on the advice from the Oil and Gas Authority we're no longer convinced that is the case."

The fracking industry has faced fierce opposition from both communities and environmental groups.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Local communities and environmental groups have protested against fracking

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has in the past supported fracking, writing in the Daily Telegraph that the discovery of shale gas in the UK was "glorious news for humanity".

A recent report by the National Audit Office found the UK had spent at least £32.7m supporting fracking since 2011.

Labour has promised to stop the technique if elected in the general election on 12 December.

Labour's shadow business secretary, Rebecca Long Bailey, said: "The next Labour government will ban fracking - whereas the Tories will only call a temporary halt to it.

"You can't trust a word the prime minister says."

Both the Liberal Democrats and Green Party also support a ban on fracking.

All fracking in Scotland has been suspended since 2013 and the SNP recently confirmed that a policy of "no support" for the extraction method.

The Welsh Government has also opposed fracking for several years, with a "moratorium" in place since 2015, while there is a planning presumption against fracking in Northern Ireland.

The suspension will put pressure on Cuadrilla Resources which has so far invested £270m in the country's shale gas industry.

Cuadrilla Resources has 30 full-time workers but also employs a number of contractors.

A spokeswoman for Cuadrilla Resources declined to comment.

Analysis

By Judy Hobson, environment correspondent, North West Tonight

This will be a blow to Cuadrilla which has been exploring for shale gas in Lancashire for almost a decade. The industry said fracking had the potential to help the country become self-sufficient in gas, creating thousands of jobs.

But fracking causes earthquakes.

To limit the risk, a "traffic light system" was introduced that required fracking to stop following a tremor of 0.5 or more.

This happened several times. But when it triggered a quake of 2.9 in the summer, fracking was halted indefinitely.

Cuadrilla's chief executive Francis Egan said last year if the 0.5 limit wasn't lifted, the industry would be "strangled at birth".

The question for the prime minister is, what happens now? Tens of millions have been spent looking for shale gas.

But opposition to fracking has doubled over the past six years while demand for renewable sources has grown.

Is this a genuine change in policy? Or will shale gas be back on the agenda in the future?

Ken Cronin, chief executive of UK Onshore Oil and Gas, which represents fracking companies, said: "Going forward, we are fully committed to working closely with the Oil and Gas Authority and other relevant regulators to demonstrate that we can operate safely and environmentally responsibly."

But Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK said: "If the government reads the science and listens to the strong public opposition then fracking has no future.

"This lesson now needs to be applied to unlock onshore wind and solar, and significantly ramp up offshore wind."