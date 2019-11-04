Image copyright Newscast

Baby goods retailer Mothercare has said it plans to call in administrators to the troubled firm's UK business, putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

Mothercare said its 79 UK stores were "not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable for the group".

"Furthermore, the company is unable to continue to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK," it added.

It said stores would continue to trade as normal for the time being.

Also affected is Mothercare Business Services Limited (MBS), which provides certain services to Mothercare UK.

'Necessary step'

Mothercare has already gone through a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which allowed it to shut 55 shops.

"These notices of intent to appoint administrators in respect of Mothercare UK and MBS are a necessary step in the restructuring and refinancing of the Group," Mothercare said.

"Plans are well advanced and being finalised for execution imminently. A further announcement will be made in due course."

Only 500 of the jobs at risk are full-time posts, including head office roles, with 2,000 part-time.

Mothercare has been looking for a buyer for the UK stores, but with no success so far.

The company also operates in more than 40 overseas territories, which are not subject to administration.

Mothercare said that in the financial year to March 2019, its international business generated profits of £28.3m, whereas the UK retail operations lost £36.3m.

Online woes

The move comes as High Street retailers continue to face tough times amid a squeeze on consumers' income, the growth of online shopping and the rising costs of staff, rents and business rates.

Retail analyst Steve Dresser told the BBC that like collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook, Mothercare had failed to adapt to the world of online retail.

"They got very used to fat margins and a way of trading that's store-based," he said.

However, the firm had also lost its way on the High Street, with poor store environments that deterred customers.

Ultimately, he said, people did not think of Mothercare first when it came to buying baby goods: "I think you would be hard-pressed to know what the brand stands for."

