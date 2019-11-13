Image copyright Getty Images

UK inflation rose at its lowest pace in almost three years last month as the energy cap kept a lid on the price of electricity, gas and other fuels, according to official statistics.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said consumer prices rose 1.5% in October, against 1.7% in September.

Energy regulator Ofgem lowered price caps last month.

The slower pace of price rises could boost household spending as wages are rising faster than inflation.

ONS data released on Tuesday showed that average earnings, excluding bonuses, increased by 3.6%.

The October inflation number was lower than the 1.6% forecast by economists, although the Bank of England has said inflation could slip to 1.25% early next year - well below its 2% target.

A spokesperson for the ONS said: "A fall in utility prices due to a lowering of the energy price cap helped ease inflation in October. However, this was partially offset by rising clothing prices."

Gas and electricity prices fell by 8.7% and 2.2% respectively in October from September.

Ofgem said that around 15 million households on default deals or pre-payment meters will fall this winter as a result on its latest cap on prices which took effect from October.

The cap means that households should typically pay £75 less a year.

Interest rate implications

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said the falls in energy prices meant that the drop in inflation was not "a reflection of a weakening in underlying inflationary pressures".

She expects a further fall in utility prices in April next year.

"Overall the figures do little to change our view that inflation will spend more time below 2% than above it in 2020 and that if Brexit delayed further, interest rates will be cut in May 2020," she said.

Emma-Lou Montgomery, associate director for personal investing at Fidelity International, also said there could be pressure to cut in rates - currently at 0.75% - early in 2020.

But Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Patheon Macroeconomics, said the inflation measure should rise back to 2% in the second half of 2020 so he doubted that rates would be cut soon.