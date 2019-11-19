Image copyright PA

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is to open more restaurants abroad, six months after he was forced to close most of his UK operations.

Jamie Oliver Group has said international franchisees plan to open 21 new Jamie Oliver-branded restaurants by the end of 2020.

At least two of those restaurants will be under a new casual dining brand called Jamie Oliver Kitchen.

In May, the UK business fell into administration, with 1,000 jobs lost.

However, while the UK group - which included the Jamie's Italian chain, Barbecoa and Fifteen - collapsed, the international businesses stayed afloat.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption UK branches of Jamie's Italian closed in May

New Jamie Oliver Kitchen restaurants are due to open in Bali and Bangkok by the end of November and will be run by group franchise partner HPL.

Mr Oliver said in a statement: "Over the past 20 years, I have travelled around the world to discover exciting flavour combinations, picking up incredible influences along the way.

"The new restaurants will bring those inspirations to life and serve some of my absolute all-time favourites."

The two new restaurants will open in repurposed Jamie's Italian premises.

The international franchise businesses include the Jamie's Italian, Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria, Jamie's Deli and Jamie Oliver's Diner brands.

These franchise businesses, along with Jamie Oliver's Kitchen brand, will open another 19 restaurants by the end of 2020, the Jamie Oliver Group said.