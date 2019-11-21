Government borrowing in October highest since 2014
Government borrowing in October rose to its highest level in five years, official data shows.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said borrowing last month hit £11.2bn, £2.3bn more than last year.
That brings total borrowing this financial year, which runs from April, to £46.3bn, more than 10% higher than the same time in 2018.
In October, central government borrowed £7.6bn and local governments added £1bn to the total.
The Bank of England, meanwhile, borrowed £2.5bn.