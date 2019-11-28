Peacocks set to rescue Bonmarché from collapse

Image copyright Geography Photos

Bonmarché, the womenswear retailer that fell into administration in October, is set to be rescued by rival Peacocks.

Peacocks has been named the "preferred bidder" for the business, although further negotiations are needed before the deal is secured.

However, 30 Bonmarché stores will now be closed by 11 December, the administrators said, and "staff will potentially be made redundant".

Bonmarché's 285 remaining stores will continue to trade.

Administrators FRP Advisory said 25 people were made redundant in a number of head office and middle management roles.

Tony Wright, joint administrator and partner at FRP Advisory, said: "There is still a lot more work to do before we can secure the future of the business.

"Whilst we are optimistic that a transaction can be completed, ultimately, it will depend on ongoing negotiations between our preferred bidder and landlords on market rents and there remains a risk that the business could cease to trade."