Dyson has chosen the historic St James Power Station as the site of its new global headquarters in Singapore.

CEO Jim Rowan said the new location would be "a hive for our research and development endeavours".

The firm, headed by British inventor Sir James Dyson, said in January that it was moving its HQ out of the UK to Asia.

Sir James, a prominent advocate for Brexit, was accused of hypocrisy after the move.

Dyson has said the decision was made for commercial reasons, and had nothing to do with Brexit.

The company is best known for its vacuum cleaners, but also makes air purifiers and hair care products like hair dryers.

Mr Rowan said that after 12 years in Singapore, the company had outgrown its existing technology centre.

"The historic St James Power Station will be a most inspiring backdrop for Dyson's people," said Mr Rowan in a press release on the website of Mapletree, the power station's owner.

Dyson is planning to move into the 110,000 sq ft (10,200 sq m) space in 2021, the Strait Times reported.

Constructed in 1927, the building housed Singapore's first coal-fired power plant before being turned into an entertainment complex and nightlife hub. In 2009, it was declared a national monument.

Dyson has been building its presence in Singapore over the years.

It announced in 2018 it would build a new electric car there but the project was scrapped because it was not "commercially viable".

Earlier this year, Sir James also bought what was thought to be Singapore's biggest and most expensive penthouse flat.

Most of Dyson's products are designed in the UK, but manufactured in Asia.