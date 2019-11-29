Npower plan 'threatens thousands of UK jobs'

Image copyright Getty Images

Energy firm Npower says it plans to reform its business to make it more profitable, putting jobs at risk.

Up to 4,500 jobs could go, according to unions.

"The UK market is currently particularly challenging," said Johannes Teyssen, chief executive of Npower's owner E.On.

"We've emphasised repeatedly that we'll take all necessary action to return our business there to consistent profitability."

The restructuring plan would see small businesses and consumers served by the same computer systems and customer service teams, the company said. Large industrial customers would still be served separately.

Npower said the restructuring would cost it £500m.

'Cruel blow'

The GMB union said the announcement would be a "body blow" to Npower workers.

"Government has to urgently wake up to the impact that the price cap is having on good and reasonably well-paid jobs in UK energy companies.

"Npower is a poorly managed company with significant losses in the UK but it's always the workers that face the brunt of poor management coupled with regulation that sends work overseas whilst sacking energy workers in the UK."

Unison union general secretary Dave Prentis said the news was a "cruel blow" for workers.

"They've been worried about their jobs for months. Now their worst fears have been realised, less than a month before Christmas.

"The UK energy market is in real danger of collapse. If nothing is done, there could soon be other casualties," he said, urging the government to take ownership of the retail businesses of the six largest providers.

Npower, one of the big six energy providers in the UK, announced plans in January to cut 900 jobs in another attempt to save costs.

The firm blamed "an incredibly tough" retail energy market for the decision and the government's new price cap, which began at the start of January.