Ted Baker boss Lindsay Page, who was only appointed in April, has resigned from the troubled fashion retailer.

The firm also issued a profit warning, saying it now expected annual pre-tax profits of between £5m and £10m.

In addition, the fashion firm's executive chairman David Bernstein has stepped down.

Chief financial officer Rachel Osborne will become acting chief executive with immediate effect, with Mr Page helping with the transition.

Analyst consensus in October had been that its full-year profit would be £28.4m.

Ted Baker said it was reducing its full-year trading outlook "to a minimum profit before tax of £5m, with a potential outcome of up to £10m dependent on Christmas trading and final year-end review".

Last week Ted Baker said it may have overstated the value of its stock by between £20m and £25m.