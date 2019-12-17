Image copyright Wetherspoons

JD Wetherspoon has upset customers by serving pigs in blankets without their blankets at pubs across the UK.

The pub chain said it had problems with its meat supplier.

In October, the British Meat Association (BMA) warned that pigs in blankets may be in short supply this year due to a lack of seasonal EU workers across UK meat plants.

BMA chief executive Nick Allen told the BBC then that wrapping cocktail sausages in bacon is done by hand.

"Pigs and blankets are a very labour intensive thing to make and we're short of labour," he said. "If it is something to do with that then it comes as no surprise."

He added that meat supplying companies are "chasing their tails" to try and keep up with orders from shops and restaurants.

Wetherspoon warned customers about the issue using posters.

"Owing to a supplier issue, our pigs in blankets will be without their blankets," the pub chain wrote on a poster displayed in The George pub in Croydon.

The BBC photographed the poster on Monday, but by Tuesday, The George pub said it had resolved the issue.

Image caption A Wetherspoons pub in Croydon was displaying this poster at the bar

Affected dishes include the pubs' pigs-in-blankets side dish and the pigs-in-blankets children's meal.

Stuffed turkey breasts and winter vegetables, brie and bacon burgers, chicken and stuffing burgers and buttermilk chicken and stuffing burgers were also served with sausages lacking their bacon wrapping.

Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon told the BBC: "There was a blip in supply, but that has been sorted and we now have a full supply of pigs in blankets.

"When the blip occurred, the company purchased some pigs that were missing the blanket to maintain availability.

"Customers can be assured that pigs in blankets are available in our pubs."