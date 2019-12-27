Image copyright Getty Images

Sriracha Hot Chilli sauce has been recalled in Australia and New Zealand over fears bottles could "explode" when opened.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand warned a build-up of lactic acid could cause bottles to "bloat and continue to ferment".

It said the condiment may splatter over people or property when opened.

The product is sold widely in supermarkets and Asian grocery stores across Australia and New Zealand.

Made from chillies, vinegar and garlic, the red sauce has become popular worldwide and is often referred to as "hipster Tabasco".

The recall applies to 502ml and 828ml sized bottles with a best before date of March 2021.

"Do not open bottles that feel bloated and return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund," Food Standards Australia New Zealand said on its website.

Last month, the condiment faced a recall in Ireland on similar grounds.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland recalled a batch of the product due to the "risk of the contents exploding once the bottle is opened. This poses a risk of hot chili sauce irritating eyes or skin".

In October, the sauce made headlines in Australia for a very different reason.

Four men were arrested when police found 400kg (882lb) of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside imported bottles of the hot sauce.

Five years earlier, a California city declared a factory which makes the spicy sauce a public nuisance, after residents nearby complained about the smell.