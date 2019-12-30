Image copyright Reuters Image caption Official sources have not yet confirmed that Mr Ghosn has left Japan, where he was awaiting trial

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has reportedly travelled to Lebanon after leaving Japan, media outlets say.

The Financial Times newspaper quotes an associate of Mr Ghosn's saying the businessman landed in Beirut on Sunday.

Official sources have yet to confirm his movement.

Mr Ghosn was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct in 2018 and faces several charges. It is unclear how we has able to leave Japan where he was on bail.

Whether he has struck a deal with prosecutors or fled is unknown. The businessman holds both French and Lebanese passports.

French newspaper Les Echos reports that he allegedly arrived in a private jet which flew to Lebanon from Turkey - although this is also unconfirmed.

His lawyers have accused the Japanese government of conspiring against him, calling the prosecution's case "politically motivated".