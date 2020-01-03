Image copyright Getty Images

Customers of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks have expressed their anger after wages and other payments failed to enter their accounts.

The group, which now includes Virgin Money, said it was conducting a "full investigation" after initially suggesting customers should contact their employers.

Some customers have taken to social media to complain about the problem.

Wages have been eagerly anticipated after an expensive Christmas.

However, many customers have said that their salaries have not appeared in their accounts as scheduled on Friday.

The bank said it was investigating reports "as a priority".

In a longer statement on Twitter, the bank said: "We are aware of the issues some customers are having with transactions coming in to their accounts.

"We are doing a full investigation and ask that you please bear with us whilst we find out what is causing this. Any further information will be provided as soon as we have it."

CYBG, the former name of the umbrella group, changed its name to Virgin Money UK plc last year. The entire business, including the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks, expects to be using the Virgin Money brand by the end of 2021.

Regulators cleared CYBG's takeover of Virgin Money in late 2018, and the group announced plans to cut about 330 jobs as a result in September last year.