Ghosn: Decision to flee was hardest of my life

Media caption 'I did not escape justice, I fled injustice'

The fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has said the decision to flee Japan, where he was charged with financial misconduct, was the most difficult of his life.

Speaking at a highly anticipated news conference, Mr Ghosn said his treatment went against international standards of justice.

He claimed he was left with no other choice but to flee to protect himself and his family.

He described his treatment as "brutal".

It is the first time Mr Ghosn has spoken publicly since he fled house arrest in Japan in a daring escape that reportedly involved him being smuggled out of the country in a flight case.

The executive ran car giant Nissan until he was arrested in Japan on charges of financial misconduct - which he denies - in November 2018.

He was subsequently released on bail and put under house arrest, but he was banned from seeing his wife.

Then, in the final days of 2019, he skipped bail to board a private jet that took him to Turkey before he travelled on to Lebanon, where he is a citizen, and where his wife was waiting.

Mr Ghosn has previously insisted that he had organised his escape "alone" and denied reports his wife had helped.

The Japanese government has described Mr Ghosn's escape as "unjustifiable", while his former employer, Nissan, said it was "extremely regrettable".