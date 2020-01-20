Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in fizzy drink maker Fevertree fell more than 20% after it said Christmas trading was "subdued."

The company said in a trading statement that it estimates 2019 sales rose 10% to £260.5m, lower than expected due to a weaker Christmas.

Mixers like its tonic water and ginger beer have "not been immune from the consumer belt tightening," it said.

That sparked a 20% fall in shares of the fast-growing firm, with the price hitting its lowest since April 2017.

The stock has been very popular with retail and professional investors, having grown more than tenfold since its 2014 debut.

While its UK sales shrank 1% to £132.6m, sales in the US grew 33% and Europe provided 16% growth.

The firm was started by Plymouth Gin boss Charles Rolls and advertising executive Tim Warrillow.

The pair decided to become business partners after meeting for the first time in 2003 and launched the company in 2005.

The company is named after the colloquial term for the cinchona tree, from whose bark the natural anti-malarial drug and core tonic water ingredient, quinine, is produced.