US drops assault charges against Sir Philip Green

Image copyright Reuters

US prosecutors have dropped charges of misdemeanour assault against British retail tycoon Sir Philip Green.

Sir Philip was charged on four counts in May last year after a fitness instructor in Arizona alleged that he repeatedly touched her inappropriately.

The incidents were said to have occurred at the Canyon Ranch resort in Tucson in 2016 and 2018.

Sir Philip denied the allegations at the time. On Monday, his Arcadia Group said the case had now been dismissed.

The group owns the High Street chains Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge and Wallis.

A statement issued by Arcadia said: "At the request of the prosecution, the cases alleging assault against Sir Philip Green, due to be heard before the Consolidated Court of Arizona in and for the County of Pima on 20 February 2020, were dismissed.

"These matters are now closed," it added.

Last year, Sir Philip Green prevented the collapse of his retail group when creditors approved a restructuring plan.