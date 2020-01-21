Image copyright Getty Images

Facebook is to create 1,000 new jobs in London by the end of the year.

The new posts will take the tech giant's total number of UK employees to more than 4,000.

More than half of them will be technology-focused, with roles in software engineering, product design and data science, the company is to announce at an event in London.

Facebook has more than 35,000 employees worldwide, with the capital its biggest engineering hub outside the US.

Facebook said many of the new jobs would be in its Community Integrity (CI) division, which builds the tools and technology the company uses to detect and remove harmful content from its platforms.

Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will unveil the jobs boost in London later

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, is due to unveil the jobs later on Tuesday at an event for small and medium-sized UK businesses.

She will say: "The UK is a world leader in both innovation and creativity.

"Many of these high-skilled jobs will help us address the challenges of an open internet and develop artificial intelligence to find and remove harmful content more quickly.

"They will also help us build the tools that help small businesses grow, compete with larger companies and create new jobs."

Ms Sandberg will also stress that Facebook is committed to investing in the UK for the long term.

Facebook's new London employees will be deployed on tasks including the development of products such as Workplace and WhatsApp.

The company said its London CI teams are responsible for everything from fighting spam and abuse to addressing violence and personal safety.