Sainsbury's to cut hundreds of management jobs

Sainsbury's plans to cut hundreds of management roles as the supermarket chain integrates further with Argos.

The supermarket will merge more teams across the business, including in commercial, retail, finance, digital, technology and human resources, it said.

Sainsbury's said the proposals were part of £500m cost savings plans that had previously been announced.

Since March 2019, Sainsbury's has axed one in five senior leadership roles.