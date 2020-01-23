Image copyright MOrrisons

Morrisons is axing 3,000 management roles as part of a huge restructuring to create more shop floor jobs.

The supermarket said it is creating 7,000 new hourly-paid roles at its 500 stores, meaning a net 4,000 new posts.

The new jobs will be in customer-facing roles, such as more butchers, bakers, fishmongers, Morrisons said.

Managers will be able to move to the new jobs, with the firm saying there will be roles "for everybody who wants to continue to work at Morrisons".

David Lepley, Morrisons group retail director, said: "Whilst there will be a short period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals we will be supporting them through this process.

"There will also be more roles with greater flexibility that are very attractive to colleagues with families."

Front-line store staff at Morrisons earn £9 an hour. News of the restructuring was first reported by Retail Week.

Manager jobs that are currently at risk include in-store managers and not office roles, the company said.

Jobs such as in-store beer, wine and spirits managers will be combined with other jobs.