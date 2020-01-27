'They don't understand the impact on someone's work day'

Northern Rail passengers have faced rail chaos since May 2018 when new timetables were introduced. This week a decision is expected from the government on whether the firm will lose its franchise over "unacceptable delays".

BBC Radio 5 Live has been speaking to people in Buckshaw Village, near Chorley in Lancashire, a place which didn't exist 20 years ago, but which relies on Northern.

Buckshaw was built on land which was formerly one of Britain's largest ammunitions sites, the Royal Ordnance Factory (ROF) Chorley.

More than 4,000 people now live there, and it's known as a 'dormitory', because so many residents commute into Preston and Manchester during the day.

It was designed to be sustainable, and cycle lanes and public transport were integrated into the building plans - a new train station, Buckshaw Parkway, opened in 2011.

Ian Smith, 47, is a civil servant who lives in Buckshaw Village. He takes the early train every morning to Manchester Victoria.

Ian says he loves Buckshaw and its "fantastic facilities", however the train service into Manchester is "lacking".

"We're running old trains," he says, "and for the money that you pay for a ticket to go to Manchester, I think the actual service is atrocious".

For Ian, the main issue is the late running of trains, which delays him arriving at work. He says the information on platforms and apps is incorrect.

"It puts you in a negative mood before you started your day," he says.

In the past week, Ian has been talking to his wife about getting a car again and driving into Manchester, if the issues don't resolve. "If it carries on I will be going back to a vehicle and going back to my car".

Stacey Worthington lives in nearby Chorley but commutes out of Buckshaw Village to Manchester where she works in banking. She takes the early train to avoid rush hour and allow herself to get back to pick her children up from school.

"The past two years have not been great," she says, "I get a half six train and you just turn up and it's cancelled. Next one's ten past seven so immediately then I'm 40 minutes late for work."

"It's been better recently with newer trains and more carriages."

Stacey has a young family and says having to make up the time at work is tricky: "If the train's late or it's cancelled, I'm knackered. So I've got to then start trying to get after school care which instantly costs me £20 quid."

"I'm paying £1,900 a year for a season ticket from Buckshaw to Manchester - you might get a seat you might not, you might get a train, you might not."

Alexandra Evans, 38, lives in Buckshaw and is the regional manager for an international telecoms company. She travels a lot with work and her husband works locally - primarily for childcare reasons as Alexandra never knows if her train will get her back in time.

She estimates that around 90% of journeys she takes are delayed, "it's a real rarity that I actually arrive at my station at the pre-published time of arrival".

"You have the anxiety of getting to the train station, finding a car parking space, finding a seat… And then walking into the station... I'll be honest the first thing I do in the morning is walk to the board to see if my train is actually on time."

"Why are we not and efficiently around the country? They don't understand the impact on somebody's work day and the stress that's caused before you even start work."

Paula Murray, 34, is the manager of the village nursery. She lives nearby but has to be on hand to stay late if any of the parents are delayed getting home.

The nursery opens early to allow people to get to work but it's pickup that's a problem because people often don't have family living nearby: "Last night when someone was late, we just stayed as long as we needed to really... it can have a massive effect.

"We've had [staff] in the years before who've missed driving lessons, meals with family."

Paula is a mum herself and nearly missed a parent's evening because another parent was late for pick up: "It can have a massive, massive knock on effect."

She says it happens "quite a lot" with more and more people commuting. And there are problems when a child is ill: "We've got a couple who both travelled to Manchester, and if obviously, their child's unwell, and they've got to travel back on the train, then the trains aren't running, the trains are running late - I've got a child with a temperature that needs to be collected."

For Sam Holt, 44, there's a "feeling of dread" about his commute from Buckshaw Village. He runs a music and DJ management company and goes in to Manchester three times a week.

"It's a nightmare," he says, "You can't rely on the information."

Sam says when a train arrives on time "there's almost a collective clapping on the platform because it's like, hey, it got here!"

He says he has seen improvements in the trains themselves, but there are still delays: "You've become so conditioned and used to accepting poor standards, poor delivery."

Sam moved back to Manchester from London two years and says the "newness" of being in the north of England "probably carried me for 18 months."

But he says he now sometimes allows an hour extra to get home, "that's a decent chunk of your day if you add that up across a working year. That's a lot of time".

The unreliability has a knock on effect for business owners. John Quinton-Barber, 49, owns a PR agency in Manchester city centre with around 30 staff.

He's put everyone on flexitime, allowing his workers to start from home, or clock on later in the day because he couldn't rely on people arriving on time due to the late running trains. He says the policy's been a huge success.

"I don't want my colleagues being worried that their train is delayed and they have to get in a certain time. I see every day a message from one of my colleagues 'I'm going to be 10/15 minutes late, because Northern haven't arrived or because there's issues with the trains.'

"As an employer, we are taking the heat because of our dysfunctional railway. I feel extremely frustrated that I, as a business owner, have to pick up the pieces of a broken Network Rail network in the north that we have to adapt to.

"Luckily for us… I'm the business owner and it allows flexibility in the business but not every business does that.

"Two things should happen or may happen. One is that the rail operators will get their act together, and the other part of this is business owners need to look at this and how they can adapt to it."