RBS Group to change its name to NatWest

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Group has said it plans to change its name later this year, as it reported a near doubling of annual profits.

The Edinburgh-based bank, which owns RBS, NatWest and Ulster Bank, said it would rename itself as NatWest Group.

The bank reported profits of £3.1bn for 2019, nearly double the £1.6bn seen the year before.

New RBS chief executive Alison Rose called the results the "start of a new era" for the bank.

Ms Rose told the BBC's Today programme that the name change would not alter any services for RBS or NatWest customers. About 80% of the bank's customers are thought to use NatWest.

Image caption New chief executive Alison Rose was appointed in 2019

She also said that the name change would not result in any job cuts across the group.

This is Ms Rose's first set of results for the lender. She became the first female boss of a major High Street bank when she was appointed last year.

The bank was rescued by the government in 2008 in the aftermath of the financial crisis at a cost of £45bn and it is still 62% state-owned.

RBS also announced it was committed to "at least halve the climate impact" of its financing activity by 2030.

The bank said it would make its own operations "net carbon zero" by the end of 2020.

That follows on from a pledge by Lloyds Banking Group to halve the amount of carbon emissions it finances through personal and business loans by 2030.