Tesco bakeries overhaul puts 1,800 jobs at risk

Supermarket giant Tesco is set to cut more than 1,800 jobs as it makes changes to bakeries in larger stores.

It said that 1,816 bakery staff are at risk of redundancy, with the changes taking place from May.

The retailer said it would convert 58 of its bakeries so they will only finish pre-baked products on-site.

Jason Tarry, the head of Tesco UK & Ireland, said it needed to "adapt to changing customer demand", with fewer people buying traditional loaves.

Mr Tarry added: "We know this will be very difficult for colleagues who are impacted, and our priority is to support them through this process. We hope that many will choose to stay with us in alternative roles."

The firm said it would have thousands of vacancies available across its stores between February and May.