British Airways and budget rival Ryanair have cancelled hundreds of flights as demand for travel drops amid fears about the spread of coronavirus.

BA is cancelling 226 flights from 16-28 March to destinations including New York, Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

Ryanair will cut up to 25% of flights in and out of Italy from 17 March to 8 April.

It comes as tourists and business people cut back on foreign travel.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said: "Our focus at this time is on minimising any risk to our people and our passengers.

"While we are heavily booked over the next two weeks, there has been a notable drop in forward bookings towards the end of March, into early April. It makes sense to selectively prune our schedule to and from those airports where travel has been most affected by the Covid-19 outbreak."

The firm declined to say how many flights or passengers would be affected.

However, it said the move would not affect its results for the financial year which ends on 31 March.

Willie Walsh, boss of IAG which owns BA, warned last week that as well as all China flights being suspended, there had been "a significant fall-off in demand in Italy".

Airline shares have fallen sharply amid investor concerns about the potential economic effects of the virus.

EasyJet has said it is also cancelling some flights because of the virus and is looking into making cost cuts.

IAG said flight suspensions to China and cancellations on Italian routes would affect how many passengers it carried this year.

The airline group - which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling - said it was not possible to say how much profits would be hit in 2020 because of uncertainty about the impact and duration of the current outbreak.