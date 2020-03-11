Image copyright Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has offered a cocktail of measures to boost the spirits of pubs and drinkers affected by coronavirus and economic uncertainty.

The chancellor scrapped a planned increase in duty on beer and spirits, while tax on all other kinds of alcoholic drinks will also be frozen.

The small pub business rates discount will increase from £1,000 to £5,000.

There will also be a £10m fund to help distilleries go green and £1m for Scotch whisky firms.

The 2020 Budget has offered an unexpected windfall for the alcohol industry, including tax breaks and cash giveaways.

Mr Sunak offered struggling Scotch whisky makers a £1m support fund while the government lobbies the US to remove "harmful tariffs" on the product.

The US - a market worth £1bn to Scotch whisky exporters - put a 25% tariff on single malt late last year.

"Although the chancellor's measures are welcome, there's no way they come anywhere close to mitigating the impact of US tariffs on the Scotch whisky industry," Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the business rate discount for small pubs - those with a rateable value of under £100,000 - will be increased from £1,000 to £5,000, partly because of the "possible impact of coronavirus".

Planned tax rises on beer and spirits were also scrapped, as part of a freezing on duty across all alcoholic drinks. This Budget marks only the second time that has happened in 20 years, the chancellor said.

There will also be a £10m research and development fund to help distilleries "go green".