Airlines suffer 'body blow' from Trump's travel ban

Airlines have been dealt another "body blow" from sweeping restrictions on travel between the US and Europe, analysts say.

The airline industry is already facing an economic hit of $113bn (£88bn) from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on passenger numbers.

Analysts predict this financial loss could grow substantially from the new travel ban.

There are also fears some weaker airlines could go bust.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions on 26 European countries in an attempt to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The ban applies to travellers from countries that are members of the Schengen border-free travel area.

The UK, Ireland and other non-Schengen countries are unaffected. US citizens are also exempt.

"It is another body blow for many airlines in need of central government support in these incredibly difficult times," said John Grant from global travel data firm OAG.

"It is just a decision that hurts the industry and the wider economy as travel and trade will be frustrated," he said.

Many airlines are already under the cosh from the effects of coronavirus, and thousands of flights have been cancelled worldwide.

Korean Air has warned that the coronavirus impact could threaten its survival, and UK airline Flybe, which was already struggling, collapsed last week, saying the coronavirus outbreak was partly to blame.

Norwegian Air, which is looking for a cash injection, said: "We are fully aware of the latest developments concerning travel between certain European countries and the US.

"Our main priority now is to ensure that our customers and colleagues are cared for in the best possible way."

'Cash is king'

Airlines around the world are now assessing the impact of Mr Trump's surprise 30-day ban and how it will affect revenues.

Analysts predict some airlines could fall into administration.

There are nearly 400 daily flights from Europe to the US, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service.

"In a crisis like this, cash is king," said Michael Duff, managing director of The Airline Analyst.

He said transatlantic routes tended to be dominated by the major airlines, who should get through the crisis, assuming it lasts three to six months.

"Secondary players and regional and national European carriers are definitely facing severe survivability risk," he added.

Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sarah Nelson called the ban "irresponsible".

"There is no explanation for how this will help fight the spread of the virus," she said. "It makes little sense when the virus is already in the US."

"Without any consultation with the industry, we don't even know what this means," she added.

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) urged governments to refrain from introducing travel restrictions.

"Travel restrictions cause significant disruptions to supply chains, commerce, trade and most importantly to peoples' livelihoods due to the severe economic impact," said Andrew Herdman, AAPA director general.