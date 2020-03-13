Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is stepping down from the company's board to spend more time on philanthropic activities.

He says he wants to focus on global health and development, education, and tackling climate change.

One of the world's richest men, Mr Gates has also left the board of Warren Buffett's massive holding company Berkshire Hathaway.

He stepped down from his role running Microsoft in 2008.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.