Image copyright Getty Images

The government has urged manufactures such as car companies to start making ventilators to deal with the worsening coronavirus crisis.

The prime minister is due to hold a call with engineering firms on Monday.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that manufacturers should consider switching some production to the production of ventilators.

He acknowledged it was the kind of policy normally reserved for times of war.

"We've got high quality engineering in this country," Mr Hancock told the Andrew Marr programme. "We want anybody who has the manufacturing capability to turn to the manufacture of ventilators, to do that," he said.

Ventilators are vital in the treatment of patients whose lungs have been attacked by the infection.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Matt Hancock: "Getting through this is going to be a national effort"

The health secretary also told Sky News that the country currently has 5,000 ventilators but said it would need "many times more than that".

On Monday's call, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to promise that the government will buy stocks of ventilators produced as part of the production drive.

He will also set out the role government wants manufacturers to play in preparing the country for a significant outbreak of the virus.

But questions remain over how engineering firms with no experience of producing ventilators will be able start manufacturing the complex medical devices.

In a statement on Sunday, the chairman of heavy equipment manufacturer JCB, Lord Bamford, said: "We have been approached by the prime minister to see if we can help with the production of ventilators.

"We have research and engineering teams actively looking at the request at the moment," he said.

However, he continued: "It's unclear as yet if we can assist, but as a British company, we will do whatever we can to help during the unprecedented times our country is facing."

What is a ventilator?

A ventilator is a machine that helps a person breathe by getting oxygen into the lungs and removing carbon dioxide

Ventilators can be used to help a person breathe if they have lung disease or another condition that makes breathing difficult. They can also be used during and post-surgery

A tube, connected to a ventilator machine, is placed in a person's mouth, nose or through a small cut in the throat (called a tracheostomy)

Manufacturing firm, Unipart, confirmed that it was involved in the discussions and aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said it was "keen to do whatever we can".

It is not just manufacturing firms that have offered their services. Hotel chain Best Western has said it could turn its properties into temporary hospitals if the NHS needed additional bed space during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it had seen a surge in cancellations over the last month due to the outbreak.

"If the NHS wants additional bed space, and we can partner with other companies to provide the right medical equipment and supplies, and we can do it safely, then we would be willing to start having those conversations immediately," the hotel chain's boss, Rob Paterson, said.