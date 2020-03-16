Image copyright Getty Images

Travel restrictions and a slump in demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have forced airlines to cut staff and slash more flights.

On Monday, British Airways-owner IAG said it had cancelled 75% of flights over the coming months.

IAG boss Willie Walsh, who was due to step down this month, will now stay in his post to manage the crisis.

Meanwhile, EasyJet said it may have to ground most of its planes as a result of travel bans and falling demand.

The no-frills airline said it had cancelled "further significant" numbers of flights.

"These actions will continue on a rolling basis for the foreseeable future and could result in the grounding of the majority of the EasyJet fleet," it said.

'Precarious future'

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren called for government intervention to support the aviation industry.

"European aviation faces a precarious future and it is clear that co-ordinated government backing will be required to ensure the industry survives and is able to continue to operate when the crisis is over," he said.

Meanwhile, IAG boss Mr Walsh said: "We have seen a substantial decline in bookings across our airlines and global network over the past few weeks and we expect demand to remain weak until well into the summer."

"We are therefore making significant reductions to our flying schedules," he said, adding that the group had the flexibility to make further cuts if necessary.

IAG - which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus - said it had suspended flights to China, reduced capacity on Asian routes, cancelled all flights to, from and within Italy as well as making other changes to its network.

Over the weekend, Scandinavian airline SAS said it would temporarily halt most of its flights until conditions for commercial aviation improved.

As a result, the airline said it would temporarily lay off up to 10,000 employees, or 90% of its total workforce.

Last week, Norwegian airlines said it would cancel 4,000 flights and temporarily lay off about half of its staff because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Aviation analyst Chris Tarry told the BBC those kind of staff reductions could lead to a permanent change.

"We are going to see shrinkage," he told the BBC's Today programme.

"We've seen airlines talk about voluntary redundancies then we move into the next stage of that, which is permanent reductions."