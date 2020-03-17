Image copyright Getty Images

The fashion and home retailer Laura Ashley is to appoint administrators after being hit by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The firm said the outbreak "has had an immediate and significant impact on trading".

Many businesses have been struggling with the immediate economic effects of the virus and actions to combat it.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a fresh round of support for firms on Tuesday.

Laura Ashley had been in talks with its lenders about accessing more funds to continue trading.

But based on cashflow forecasts and continued virus uncertainty, it said it would not get that money in time.

The firm, which was also facing "challenging" High Street trading, said: "The Covid-19 outbreak has had an immediate and significant impact on trading, and ongoing developments indicate that this will be a sustained national situation."

The effects of the coronavirus outbreak have heaped extra pressure on retailers and other businesses, some of whom are already at breaking point.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil new financial measures to help deal with the effects of the outbreak in the government's daily briefing on the outbreak on Tuesday afternoon.

He already announced a £7bn Budget package to help businesses deal with the crisis included business rates relief and a new hardship fund, but said in his Budget speech he would "not hesitate to act" if more was needed.