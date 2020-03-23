Commuters to get refund on rail season tickets
Commuters with rail season tickets will receive a refund if they choose to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, the government has promised.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would "ensure no-one is unfairly out of pocket for doing the right thing".
The refund is part of a package of measures to support train companies.
There has been a 70% drop in passenger numbers and ticket sales have dropped by two-thirds, the Department for Transport said.