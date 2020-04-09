Image copyright Getty Images

The UK government is set to borrow billions of pounds from its emergency Bank of England overdraft to finance the fight against Covid-19.

The government will draw money from the Bank's "ways and means" facility to help workers and businesses.

The government has not used the facility since the financial crisis.

While it is controversial for a central bank to hand cash directly to the government, the Bank and Treasury insist the overdraft is temporary.

In the red

The ways and means facility will give the government a temporary cash buffer as it seeks to raise unprecedented amounts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The last time it was used was at the height of the financial crisis in December 2008.

In normal times the government uses tax revenues to pay for public services like hospitals and schools.

If there's a shortfall, it borrows the rest from investors by issuing bonds through the Debt Management Office.

But the government needs to raise a lot of money in a short period of time to pay for its economic stimulus package to support the economy.

It may run into funding problems if there aren't enough buyers for its bonds.

While the UK has not suffered a failed auction in the main gilt market since 2009, recent jitters in financial markets meant it couldn't find enough buyers in a short-term debt auction last month.

The ways and means facility gives the government the ability to get cash quickly while minimising any financial market disruption.

EU law prohibits central banks from printing money to directly fund public authorities.

Left unchecked, so-called "monetary financing" can cause prices to rise uncontrollably, like in Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

Stagnant growth

The move comes as the latest official statistics show that the UK economy was stagnant in the three months to February, just before the coronavirus pandemic escalated and lockdown measures were introduced.

The UK's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by just 0.1% between December and February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The ONS said: "Before the full effects of coronavirus took hold, the economy continued to show little to no growth."

Rob Kent-Smith, head of GDP at the ONS, said that the fall was down to wet weather and flooding seen across the UK hampering house building.

Economists had predicted that the economy would in fact grow in February.

What happens next?

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said that GDP could "fall at a speed and magnitude no-one has ever seen and no economy has ever experienced before."

Economic activity is thought to have slowed as social distancing measures have kept people away from offices, shops, cafes and restaurants.

Mr Dales added: "What happens next depends on how long the lockdowns last and how quickly households and businesses get back to normal.

"We've assumed a three-month lockdown. And while GDP growth would then surge in the months afterwards, households and businesses aren't going to be the same again for a while."