The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans up to £25,000 for small firms.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in March that UK-based small and medium-sized business could apply for interest-free loans to help them with Covid-19 related difficulties.

However, companies say they are still finding it difficult to get credit.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has questioned whether the system is "too complicated".

According to BBC business editor Simon Jack, eligibility for loans has not yet been decided - namely, how small does a business have to be to qualify for a loan for which the lender gets a 100% guarantee.

Our business editor says an announcement is expected next week, if not earlier.

Laura Hurlocker, who runs a power generation company with her husband, has been turned down for a bank loan to keep the business going amid the virus.

Ms Hurlocker's Luton-based firm, Fourth Generation, supplies power generation equipment to live events, powering concerts hosted by Coldplay, Beyonce and Robbie Williams.

She applied for a CBIL loan from her bank Barclays, with whom she has been a customer for 16 years.

But her bank turned her down, partly because the business had other loans.

The business has some debts because she and her husband have invested £350,000 in equipment for the firm in the last three years.

"We feel we are being penalised," she told the BBC. "To be told because you have an existing loan, you are deemed by us to be unaffordable. It was a kick in the teeth."

As many as one million of the UK's smallest businesses, many employing no more than a dozen workers, could benefit from the new rules, analysts say.

These include shops and pubs, which have been forced to close under coronavirus lockdown measures.

Loans to larger businesses under the coronavirus business interruption loans scheme (CBILS) will continue to get 80% backing.

The CBILS provide loans of up to £5m for companies with a turnover of less than £45m.

However, many firms have complained that loans are coming through too slowly and that some banks have imposed tough criteria on granting credit.