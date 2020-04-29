Image copyright Press Association

The spread of coronavirus around the world has meant a lot of changes especially when it comes to employment and money. Do you have a question about your finances?

Jobs have been furloughed, schemes have been introduced to help businesses and the self-employed, holidays have been disrupted or cancelled and staying in is the new going out.

Thousands of you have been asking questions about your financial situation during this time, and on Friday 1 May our experts will be ready to answer some of those questions online.

Whatever your question send it to BBC News by using the form below and we'll do our best to answer a selection of them.

Here are some that our experts have tackled so far

