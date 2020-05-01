Image copyright McDonald's

McDonald's has revealed it will reopen its first restaurants for delivery only on 13 May after shutting sites due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The burger chain will reopen 15 outlets, with the locations of the UK and Ireland sites revealed next week.

Paul Pomroy, head of McDonald's in the UK and Ireland, said "We are working hard to reopen more restaurants... Slowly, but safely we will return."

However, there will be only a limited menu, and no breakfast offer.

Mr Pomroy said: "When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal. I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

"Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind," he said.

McDonald's uses Uber Eats and Just Eat for delivery.

Food chains are slowly opening more outlets. On Thursday, KFC said it would reopen 80 more restaurants for deliveries, after already opening 20 sites.

And Burger King has said it hopes to open at least 350 of its restaurants by the end of June as part of a staggered reopening.

But bakery chain Greggs has said its planned branch reopenings next week will now begin behind closed doors. The sausage roll supplier is fearful of "the risk that excessive numbers of customers" may turn up.

Earlier this week, it announced plans to reopen 20 stores in the Newcastle area from Tuesday on a trial basis.