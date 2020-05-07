Heathrow can appeal against third runway block

Image copyright Getty Images

Heathrow Airport has been granted permission to appeal a block on its plans for a third runway.

In February the Court of Appeal found the government decision to allow the plans to go ahead was unlawful.

At the time the court said the government had not taken its climate commitments into account, but Heathrow said it would appeal.

The Supreme Court has now given permission for an appeal to go ahead.

Heathrow said it would go ahead with the appeal, despite the aviation sector taking a massive hit from the coronavirus crisis.

An airport spokesman said: "Responding to the impacts of Covid-19 is our priority right now. We do believe that once the benefits of air travel and connectivity have been restored in years to come, an expanded Heathrow will be required."